Porteus - Portable Linux

The 64-bit edition of Porteus will fully utilize all the resources of a modern computer. Let your CPU and memory run unbridled with the sleek and feature-packed KDE4 desktop!

The 32-bit edition of Porteus will run on old and new systems alike. You won't believe how fast and responsive even an older system can be!

Available for both 32 and 64-bit systems, the Xfce editions of Porteus offer an alternative look and feel with all of the speed and simplicity of the standard editions.

Porteus is one of the fastest distributions on the face of the Earth. On a modern PC, it will boot into the 'lxde' desktop in less than 15 seconds! With the 'copy2ram' boot option, you can copy the entire OS to your RAM, giving you the lightning-quick responsiveness you've always wanted.